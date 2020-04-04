Farrell boxing gym gives back to Farrell community students

Gregory said he is planning another free food giveaway in the future

FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raw Boxing and Fitness gave away free Subway sandwiches to students in the Farrell community.

With all of the schools closed and cafeterias not open to students, it may be hard for some children to find their next meal.

Clifford Gregory, owner of Raw Boxing and Fitness, said he was expecting around 60 students. Gregory said his goal for the food giveaway was to let the Farrell community know that Raw Boxing and Fitness cares about them.

“Times like these, it’s rough with everyone right now. So we want to keep people encouraged and especially in the Farrell area. Just let them know that Raw Boxing and Fitness, we’re here for you,” Gregory said.

Gregory said he is planning another free food giveaway in the future.