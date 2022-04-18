NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – Farmers National Bank announced its plan this week to merge two local branches.

The Boardman branch on Western Reserve Road will merge with the North Lima branch on Market Street beginning Monday, April 25.

The newly merged branch will be located at the North Lima location, which is newer and more modern.

“We are excited by all the possibilities that will come with our new combined branch. This move will allow us to continue offering our comprehensive slate of financial services while adapting to an ever-changing banking model,” says Amber Wallace, Chief Retail and Marketing Officer.

The Boardman branch will officially close Friday, April 22.

The branches were a tenth of a mile apart on opposite sides of the street.

The merger will have the new branch at 9001 Market St. in North Lima.