Farmers market kicks off in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was opening night Tuesday for the Warren Farmers Market in downtown Warren.

The market is held at Perkins Park near the Warren Amphitheatre. It features fresh produce, honey, and specialty items from local artisans.

All of the vendors come from within a 90-mile radius of Warren.

Manager Sev Tripoulas said everyone is excited to be kicking off a new season.

“We are past COVID now, so people are coming out. We are enjoying each and just looking to have a good time and shop local,” Tripoulas said.

The Warren Farmers Market is held every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. It runs through Oct. 5.