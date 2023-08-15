WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Farmers Market happens every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. at the Warren Amphitheatre. It’s an opportunity for people to have access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

“The Warren Farmers Market is here to make food accessible — healthy foods, fruits and veggies,” said Sevasti Tripoulas, manager of the Warren Farmers Market.

This part of downtown does not have a grocery store nearby.

“We offer free transportation. This area is considered a food desert and we try to supply fresh produce once a week,” Tripoulas said.

The produce comes from nearby farms.

“We have local farmers here and growers,” Tripoulas said.

One of those vendors is Ashley Bentfeld with C&S Produce.

“I think one of the most important aspects is being able to reach out to the community and offer them fresh, locally grown produce that’s not treated with pesticides that they can get at a low cost. It’s not just that, at least here at the Warren Farmers Market, we’re able to accept EBT, senior vouchers and a lot of times, we have WIC vouchers as well,” Bentfeld said.

Patrons come not just for the fresh produce but for other goodies like fresh-cut flowers.

“I got new flowers this year. They didn’t have these last year. They’re really beautiful,” said shopper Patty Cibella.

The Warren Farmers Market will continue every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. at the Warren Amphitheatre now through October 3.