WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Farmdale man pleaded guilty Monday to charges that he harvested over $35,000 worth of trees from a property that was not his.

According to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office, William Spithaler, 57, pleaded guilty to charges of grand theft, breaking and entering and vandalism.

Prosecutors say the amount of lumber involved was valued at $35,214, which was the amount of restitution he was ordered by the judge to pay the victims.

The amount of property damage was valued at $1,000, according to prosecutors.

Spithaler operated a logging company in Gustavus.

Spithaler’s guilty plea cancels a jury trial that was set for Jan. 22. Sentencing will be at a later date following a presentence investigation.