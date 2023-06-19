FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Smoke is still rising from a farm facility in Freedom Township.

It started about 2:30 a.m. Monday at Bonner Farms in Portage County, and firefighters requested assistance from a Trumbull County tanker.

Owner Nick Bonner said hay is burning and that front loaders have been pulling it out since 5 a.m.

“The strings are broke. And you know, it’s on fire. They are pulling it out. The fire departments are hosing it out, and you can see what’s going on. It’s a mess,” Bonner said.

Bonner allowed our cameras on the property but asked us not to get any closer. He expected it will take another day to get all of the hay out. He said the building had hay sawdust, which the farm uses for bedding. The sawdust didn’t burn, just the hay.

Bonner Farms raises nearly 1,000 cows and feeder cattle. What’s significant about this fire is it’s burning 400 bales of hay — hay that’s used to feed these animals during the winter.

Courtesy of Firefighter Dean Stanley

Courtesy of Firefighter Dean Stanley

Courtesy of Firefighter Dean Stanley

Courtesy of Firefighter Dean Stanley

The smoke is almost like watching money burn. Hay is extremely important on this farm. Bonner feels it’s just another thing to overcome.

“Well, it’s a big effect because number one, I’ve got a lot of cattle and feed hay to them all winter. So, we store the hay in that building for the winter, and we got about half of the hay we’d normally get anyway because of the drought. Now, I don’t have any hay,” he said.

And the recent 3-week dry spell, plus continuing lack of rain are already starting to affect farms. Bonner has already come up with a plan to make things work.

“We’re going to cut some oats and wheat and bale and try and make up for what we’re missing the hay to feed our cows this winter. That’s all,” Bonner said.

Bonner Farms also grows corn and soybeans, but the fire only affected its supply of hay and burned a dump truck close to the building.