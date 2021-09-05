Fans line up for Darius Rucker concert

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Former Hootie and the Blowfish lead singer Darius Rucker took the stage at the Canfield Fair Sunday night.

For some fans, this was their first live concert since the start of the pandemic.

The excitement was high and lines formed early. Some eager fans waited for over an hour at the gates before the start of the show.

“This is my first live concert since all this COVID stuff started going on, so I’m excited. I love Darius Rucker. This’ll be I think my third time seeing him solo, but I’ve seen him with Hootie and the Blowfish like five times,” said fan Peggy Koch.

Many have been loyal fans of Darius Rucker for years. For others, this was their first time watching him perform live.

“First country concert ever, I’m being converted. I wasn’t a fan before, I am now. We’re excited to hear Darius Rucker, ‘Wagon Wheel’ and ‘All Right’ those are the songs we know, I got the hat now, I’m ready to go,” said fans Sara Yacoub and Kayleigh Risser.

Crews could be seen setting the stage early Saturday morning as rain delayed the start of their work overnight. Though the muddy ground made it difficult, things were ready to go by the concert, which started at 8 p.m.

The performances will continue Sunday night with the visionary media collective Shinedown will take the stage at 7 p.m.

Rock band STARSET opens for the band, led by Salem native Dustin Bates.