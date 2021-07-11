Fans brave weather for Salem summer concert

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday’s rain chances didn’t stop the Salem Summer Concert Series from holding their show at Waterworth Memorial Park.

“Tonight, we said whoever’s here if it rains, get in the band shell,” said event organizer John Panezott.

Rain showers held off to give concert viewers a pleasant experience.

“This is smooth, calming. In the time we’re living in right now, it just helps your blood pressure lower,” said attendee Maryann Brown.

People gathered from out of town and crowds continue to grow each weekend.

“Normally we average I’d say between 300-400 people an evening on a Sunday,” Panezott said.

This was the fifth of 13 concerts in the series. This particular show was part of Freed Fest, an annual celebration of former Salem resident Alan Freed, who coined the term rock n’ roll.

“I like the drums and the guitars and all the stuff,” said attendee Logan Stratton.

“So many people plan on their sunday evenings to be right here in the park to listen to this… all you have to do is bring your lawn chair,” Panezott said.

The Salem Summer Concert Series will be held through the end of August. The diverse line up of musicians makes for a fun Sunday night activity.

“The word is spreading and we are getting bigger, and bigger, and bigger. We got plenty of room to hold them,” Panezott said.