PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- A former National League MVP is returning to Pittsburgh where his career began.

Former outfielder and fan favorite Andrew McCutchen is returning to the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

McCutchen won the National League MVP in 2013. He led them to three playoff appearances from 2013-2015.

Reports say that the deal is a 1-year deal, but details of his contract have not yet been released.