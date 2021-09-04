Fan-favorite championship tractor pull returns to Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Canfield Fair Championship Tractor Pull was back at the Canfield Fair Saturday night after being canceled last year.

Those at the tractor pull did not lack excitement. Many have been loyal fans for years.

James Clacko is from Canfield and watches the event every year.

“You know, it’s fair tradition. I think it’s the best show at the fair and I just really enjoy watching the tractors. It’s just something you don’t get to see everyday,” Clacko said.

This year there were around 90 pullers, which is slightly more than the fair usually sees. The event attracted pullers and fans from all over.

“They’ve all been waiting for two years that they haven’t been able to pull so they’re very excited to be here and everyone’s on the road right now, and they’ve come from multiple states away, too,” said Canfield Fair director of entertainment George Roman.

Roman said about 8,000 people attended to watch the event. They’ve been holding the event for about 50 years, but recently the sport has exploded — and tractors are not cheap.

“These tractors cost quite a few dollars, and I’m not talking hundreds. I’m talking hundreds of thousands of dollars, so they invest it. They are proud of what they have and they are good at what they do,” Roman said.

The tractors competed in several different categories and the winners each received a monetary prize.