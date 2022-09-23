LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley has its fair share of recognizable names — people who grew up here and went on to do great things. Friday night, Liberty celebrated its homecoming by recognizing some of those incredible people from Liberty Local Schools. We spoke with some of the new inductees into their Hall of Fame.

At Liberty High School homecoming football games, more than just the homecoming court is celebrated. They also honor distinguished alumni for their accomplishments since leaving their alma mater.

From the class of 1995, Dave Malkoff started his journalism career in Youngstown at WYTV then WKBN, washing cars and assembling scripts. Now, he is a six-time Emmy Award-winning chief environmental correspondent for The Weather Channel.

“I would leave this parking lot after school. I would drive up to your station — WKBN Channel 27 — and I would actually run the studio camera… In between the 5 and the 11, I would be able to do my homework,” Malkoff said.

From the class of 1969, Bob DiPiero is a 15-time number-one chart-topping Songwriter Hall of Famer. He’s written over 1,000 recorded songs for singers such as Faith Hill, George Straight, Tim McGraw and many others.

“I’ve been at it since I went to Liberty High School. I played in my rock ‘n’ roll bands here in the cafeteria behind us. It’s where I started out,” DiPiero said.

Inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame is Fitzgerald Tuossaint from the class of 2009. He’s a former NFL player turned entrepreneur. He played for the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Just remember the name Elite Level Athlete. It’s my gym that I put together and built in the state of Michigan. Basically, what I did is built a community of young men. I bring them in and I help them achieve their goals,” Toussaint said.

All of the inductees say it’s humbling to be recognized in their hometown.

“Winning Emmys is one thing, but then when you win an award in your hometown with your family and friends around you, that really makes it something special,” Malkoff said.