Family walks dogs in Warren to honor animal lover who passed away

Terra Guerrero's family said she loved animals and giving back to the community

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Family and friends of a woman who passed away last month honored her life and love for animals by walking dogs at the Trumbull County Pound in Warren.

Terra Guerrero, 36, died of complications from spina bifida on July 1.

On Friday, people who knew and loved her took dogs for a stroll in her memory.

“This is one girl that never let anything bring her down,” said Catherine Kline, Guerrero’s cousin. “She loved animals, she loved this music in the background — Backstreet Boys. She had a good spirit.”

Guerrero’s family said she loved giving back to the community so they thought this was a great idea to honor her.