The Lanciotti family has been wanting to open a restaurant for some time

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A Greenville area family that’s always wanted to operate a restaurant is now living the dream.

The Lanciotti family now runs Greenville Junction — a family-style restaurant on Hadley Road.

They opened a few months ago in what had been known as The Stone Arch.

The restaurant boasts all locally-sourced food items and is open six days a week.