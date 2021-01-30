Family sings, holds signs outside North Lima nursing home for woman’s 100th birthday

Madelyn Damiano's family came to the nursing home she's staying in at Glenn Ellen

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WYTV) – Turning 100-years-young is something that still should be celebrated, even during a pandemic.

Madelyn Damiano’s family came to the nursing home she’s staying in at Glenn Ellen, in North Lima Saturday.

Her family stood outside where they held signs and sang for her. Damiano has 2 kids and 3 grandkids.

During the celebration, she was almost brought to tears.

“So happy, I didn’t expect this, and I’m so happy that all my good friends came. I love them, and I love everybody, and I want to thank them so much for coming,” Damiano said.

Even at her age, she was able to battle off Covid-19.