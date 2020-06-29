Family searching for missing Youngstown woman after distressing Facebook message

A June 15 Facebook message was the last time anyone has had any contact with Krickett

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — It was the Facebook message that first caught Kelly Rinebold’s attention.

The midnight June 15 message from her sister Krickett to their mother said simply, “Mommy, I love you a lot.”

Kelly said she sensed immediately something was wrong.

“We usually don’t call her that,” Kelly said.

It was the last time anyone has had anyone contact with Krickett, 37, who is set to turn 38 Sunday.

Krickett, a native of Towanda, Pa., and a graduate of Troy High School, moved to Youngstown in January and lived with a man on Hartzell Avenue, her sister said.

Krickett worked at a plastics company through a temp agency, but Kelly said she never learned the name of the company.

Her sister has had brushes with the law in the past and has dabbled in heroin, but Kelly said Krickett was the type of drug user who seemed to be able to use almost on a whim and she never had any serious problems because of her drug use.

Krickett does suffer from anxiety because of heart surgery several years ago to repair a faulty valve and she was prescribed antidepressants to help cope with her anxiety, Kelly said.

Kelly said her sister has never been gone this long without keeping in touch with family and she and their mother are frantic.

She last spoke to Krickett several days before she disappeared and she said Krickett was upbeat.

“She sounded really good, like her mind was in the game,” Kelly said. “She was very positive.”

Anyone with information on Krickett’s whereabouts can call the police department’s Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911.