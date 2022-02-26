YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Kimberly Wilson-Talley has been missing for five years.

Her family doesn’t believe they will ever see her alive again, but they celebrated her 55th birthday Saturday night with a balloon release.

Wilson-Talley was reported missing in January of 2017 when one of her neighbors contacted her sister to say she hadn’t seen her.

She lived in an apartment on Magnolia and neighbors who still live there and knew Kimberly said they would see her every day out walking.

Then one day she was just gone.

“I want her to know that she’s not forgotten,” said her sister Keena Hardy.

Hardy last heard from her sister in December of 2016 via Facebook Messenger.

“Told me that she wanted to talk to me about something important. I was at work. I didn’t think it was anything serious until her neighbor reached out and told me we haven’t seen Kim,” Hardy said.

Police searched her apartment and found no evidence of foul play, but her family says when they were allowed into the apartment it smelled like cleaning supplies, the windows were up and Kim had left her winter coat and phone behind.

Then Hardy got a letter her sister’s car had been spotted on the Pennsylvania turnpike.

“I contacted the turnpike and they pulled cameras or videos and they said it was definitely a man driving the car. There was a female on the passenger side but she had a hood over her head,” Hardy said.

She believes that woman was her sister.

“My sister has cancer she has a trach in her throat. They definitely said they could see something,” Hardy said.

Later someone tried to sell that car but was unsuccessful. It was found on South Heights Avenue and towed for evidence. Still, no arrests have been made in this case.

“We want answers. Five years is five years too long. A year is too long,” Hardy said.

If you have any information on Kimberly’s disappearance you are urged to call Youngstown Police or the BCI. Kimberly’s missing persons information is available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.