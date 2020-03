The family made it out safely and firefighters were able to pull one dog to safety

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Monday night, a family dog died in a house fire on Youngstown’s south side.

Crews were called to a home on Boston Avenue near Zedaker Street around 6:30 p.m.

The family made it out safely and firefighters were able to pull one dog to safety.

When they brought out a second dog, it was not breathing. They tried to save the animal but couldn’t.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.