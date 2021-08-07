Family remembers young girl who died of cancer with “Choose Joy” fundraiser Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation held its second annual “Choose Joy for Melina” event Saturday.

Community members came out to show support for the foundation, which was created after 4-year-old Melina Edenfield died from brain cancer in June 2020.

The raffles, face painting, bounce houses and music raised money for pediatric brain tumor research.

The foundation has raised over $300,000 this year.

Melina’s parents said they are extremely grateful for the support.

“Honestly, like I don’t even know. It’s like a dream. I can’t believe that this is what this turned into. From our front yard, to this – it’s just unreal. It’s unreal,” Michelle Edenfield said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com