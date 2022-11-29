MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) — A family is remembering the young lives they’ve lost and doing something good for the community.

Two women — Frances Foster and Brenda May — never knew they were cousins until two years ago.

Their late family member, Evan, was 18 at the time of his death. He brought the two women together through his research in genealogy before he died.

Now, the ladies take their loss and continue to bring joy to families through a project they call Operation Remembrance.

They say their efforts are different than some of the other typical toy drives around this time of year.

“[It’s for] children whose family make too much money for assistance or don’t have enough money for Christmas gifts,” May said.

“Our family motto is, ‘Pay it forward,’ and that’s also included with this,” Foster said. “When you’re down and out and someone’s helping you, when you have a chance to down the line, go ahead and pay it forward.”

Through Operation Remembrance, the family is collecting new and gently used toys for families and children who they say may have slipped through the cracks.

Operation Remembrance now has donation boxes at the following locations: