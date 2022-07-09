LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Friends and family of Dave Guthrie gathered Saturday at Bedford Trails Golf Course in Lowellville.

Dave — the son of former WKBN chief meteorologist Don Guthrie, who passed in 2015 — is battling cancer.

All the proceeds will go to Dave’s medical bills.

“He’s going through a real rough treatment course but he’s hanging in there and everything so far, so good — and all we can do is take it one day at a time. But we could not do it without all the love and support from all these incredible people and all his wonderful friends,” said Dave’s mom Debbie Guthrie.

Dave’s family says he will be overwhelmed with joy when he sees all the love and support from friends and family.