GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – It’s one of the area’s oldest businesses but tonight, the folks at Fry’s TV and Appliance in Greenville are saying goodbye.

For 82 years, one family has answered the call.

“We’ve had three, four generations of families coming in here saying, ‘Oh, my grandpa used to come here,'” said Kayte Powers with Fry’s TV and Appliance.

But come the end of the month, the folks at Fry’s TV and Appliance will close up shop for the final time.

“It’s just amazing that people put that much faith in our business,” Powers said.

It has been a labor of love for this fourth-generation family business. It first opened in 1941 and was great granddad’s shop, Oscar Fry, passed down from generation to generation.

“Now that it’s coming to an end, you think, well, it is kind of nice. We got this many years out of a small, family-owned business,” said Kevin Fry, the owner of Fry’s TV and Appliance.

Taking a step into Fry’s TV and Appliance is like taking a trip back in time — a hometown shop with a personal touch.

“You don’t get that anymore. Even to go buy a pair of blue jeans, you don’t get that. You go look on the shelf and you find them,” Fry said.

Over the years, it has become harder and harder to find the proper support, and with retirement looming, the family made the difficult decision to shut down.

“It’s hard to get people who want to learn this trade. No one wants to teach it anymore. If I could find people, I’d keep it,” Powers said.

The shop is as much about maintenance as it is a museum, filled with 82 years worth of memories.

“It’s not always about making that sale, it’s about making connections and just taking care of people,” Powers said.

Their final day of operation will be Dec. 30, before they close their doors for good. They’ll never forget the warm embrace of a community that has supported them for so long.