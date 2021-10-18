Family offers reward for information on man killed in homicide on Youngstown’s west side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The family of a Youngstown murder victim is now offering a reward for information.

Last month, 24-year-old Brandon Leonelli was shot and killed on Youngstown’s west side.

His family says they are offering $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Leonelli’s grandmother spoke out about the reward.

“This has been a really hard thing on us and we’re offering a reward. As we get more, the reward will go up. We will be anteing that thing up every single week until we find something,” she said.

Shirts are being made to raise awareness for Leonelli and fund the reward.

Anyone with information can call the Greater Youngstown CrimeStoppers or the police department’s tip line.