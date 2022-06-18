YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — “Ashley’s Never Lose Hope, Always Have Faith” lemonade stand was set up on Havenwood Drive in Youngstown on Saturday.

It was named after Ashley Lockhart, who was shot and killed outside the Compass West apartment complex in Austintown on Oct. 8.

In addition to lemonade, slushes and snacks, the Sojourner House provided informational material on how to get help in domestic violence situations.

Sherry O’Dea is Lockhart’s cousin and said she had a great personality and loved her daughter.

“She was such a bright personality, she was loud, she had a vivacious laugh. She just loved life. She loved her daughter, that was her number one priority in this world. She’s missed every day,” O’Dea said.

The family is accepting donations of clothing, kitchen items and other household items. All the proceeds will be donated to the Sojourner House Domestic Violence Shelter in Lockhart’s name on her birthday, June 28.

The suspect in Lockhart’s death, Steven Green, III, has been charged with aggravated murder and domestic violence.

Tim Renninger contributed to this report.