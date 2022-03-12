NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren woman who was killed last year was honored Saturday during a free makeup and brunch day in Niles.

Jolanda Murry was shot while driving her car in Youngstown in December of 2020.

Her family started a nonprofit, Lady Jo’s Brown Bag, to continue helping people who are homeless, low-income, and people struggling with addiction.

Jolanda’s 29th birthday was Friday, and her family honored her by giving four women a free massage, makeover and nail appointment Saturday.

Jolanda’s sister, Shacharn Murry, said making women feel beautiful was something Jolanda was passionate about.

“It was women who deserved it and can’t afford it. Not, you know — just mothers, grandmothers. We had a couple of people who couldn’t come but they chose someone’s name,” said Murry.

“I like making women feel empowered and this was a dream of Jolanda’s so I thought it would be a great idea to go ahead and give back to the community,” said makeup artist and family friend Tyler Butler.

“I’ve been friends with Sheauntie Murry (Jolanda’s mom) since we were young and every time she does this I want to be a part of it. I just love the fact that Jojo – Lady Jo – always wanted to give back to the community. It was her dream to help the homeless, anybody that couldn’t afford it,” said Chala Jones, esthetician and family friend.

Lady Jo’s Brown Bag is planning to do more community outreach this summer. They want to start a program to take women to and from doctor’s appointments.