BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – The family of a Bazetta man who was found shot multiple times in his own backyard says they want answers. They’re speaking out for the first time since Michael Nigrin was killed four months ago.

“I want justice, not only for him but for my family members as well,” said Madison Nigrin, Michael’s daughter.

Madison remembers her father as an extremely generous person.

“He was always looking to help anyone in any way that he could, whether it was like you know mowing their yard, plowing their driveway in the winter. He always wanted to help wherever he was able to,” Madison said.

On Nov. 16, 2022, Michael was found shot multiple times in the backyard of his North Park Avenue Extension home.

“I was in complete shock, just absolutely in shock and I didn’t even know what to think,” Madison said. “I 100% do believe that he was murdered.”

Just last month, the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.

“It was a relief in the sense that we at least had some direction to go to, but then it opened up a whole other set of questions as to who and why,” said Heather Nigrin, Michael’s ex-wife.

“I think a lot of people had their own idea about what had happened and I just wanted everyone to know that that was possibly proven wrong,” Madison said.

His family is searching for anwers, but those answers have been hard to come by.

“We have no tips, we have no information, no suspects, no nothing. So that’s been something that’s really hard to deal with,” Madison said.

“It’s just, I need something to let my mind rest and have some closure, you know what I mean?” said Michael Nigrin, Michael’s son.

Anyone who has any information on Michael’s case is asked to give Bazetta police a call.