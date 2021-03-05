Family of Farrell abuse victim following suspect’s movement through courts

FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – The criminal case against a Mercer County woman accused of abusing an adult with special needs who was in her care will now be transferred to Common Pleas Court.

Angel Thomas returned to District Court in Farrell Friday.

Thomas is accused of, among other things, throwing a pan of hot grease on the victim, who is in her 30s, causing third-degree burns.

The victim’s godmother, Tracy Sanders, said she’s relieved to see the case moving forward.

“We are not going, specifically, for the abuse charges. However, my hope is that other things will unfold in regards to the other areas of abuse that have been done to her,” Sanders said.

The charges against Thomas were “held for court.”

The victim now lives with other caregiver.