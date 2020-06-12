Family memorializes young woman’s life while helping preserve Warren history

Chelsea Morgenstern wanted to practice law at the Trumbull County Courthouse -- now her name has a permanent place downtown

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A family is preserving a piece of Warren’s history while honoring the life of a loved one taken from them too soon.

“She was just somebody that lit up the room anytime she came in,” Dr. James Morgenstern said.

Chelsea Morgenstern wanted to practice law at the Trumbull County Courthouse.

“She wanted to be a voice for people who maybe couldn’t do things in life, or that had it bad or something bad happened to them,” said James, her father. “To be able to protect their life and get them back on track again.”

In July 2018, Chelsea passed away unexpectedly.

“She had just graduated and was going to be taking the bar exam, and it’s a very sad situation,” said Trumbull County commissioner Dan Polivka.

On what would have been her 33rd birthday, Chelsea’s family honored her life by sponsoring a park bench on Courthouse Square.

“She’s a holiday when you walk into a room,” said Karen Karch, Chelsea’s mom. “That bright light is so hard to not have in your house so by keeping her, this is what keeps her memory alive.”

The bench in Chelsea’s memory is the first one to be dedicated on the square and the start of a new way to raise the money needed to preserve a landmark in Warren.

Money raised from the bench dedications will go toward restoring the bicentennial fountain, which is also on Courthouse Square.

Mayor Doug Franklin said the water lines, fountain bowl and fence around it need to be repaired.

The Rotary Club of Warren has already put $50,000 toward the project but it’s not enough.

“We’ve bid it out a couple of times. It’s been well over $150,000,” Franklin said. “We thought, originally, it would be about $100,000, so there’s some gap funding that we need to complete and this is a great way.”

To sponsor a park bench on Courthouse Square, you can call city hall at 330-841-2601.