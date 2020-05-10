Family members celebrate Mother’s Day with signs outside Austintown assisted living facility

Family members showed up and circled the facility with signs

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Celebrating holidays can also be hard for those unable to visit their loved ones in person, especially those in assisted living facilities.

On Sunday, one local facility did their best to bring family members together for Mother’s Day.

“Being Mother’s Day, it’s so hard to be away from your loved ones, so we all said, yes, we’re going to do this and we’re going to make it as big and as best as we can,” said Danielle Russo, Executive Director at Victoria House Assisted Living in Austintown.

She was in charge of planning their Mother’s Day parade.

Family members showed up, who haven’t been able to see their loved ones in person since the middle of March. They circled the facility with signs.

“We can’t bring in any homemade foods or anything like that, and being Italian, that’s kind of hard to deal with,” said Marybeth Wadman.

Wadman usually visits her mother at the facility at least twice a week. They’ve had to get used to window visits while calling each other on the phone.

Wadman says she’s staying positive but also can’t help but worry.

“But it is very trying. It’s very worrisome that everyday you’ll be getting a call that somebody in there or herself has developed the virus,” Wadman said.

Molly Jones is the activities director at the facility.

She collected gifts from family members Sunday, which were disinfected immediately after.

“We’re very proud to say that we have no resident cases in our facility right now, which is just wonderful and we want to keep it that way,” Jones said.

Jones says family member cooperation has helped their facility stay free of COVID-19.

“They’re doing a wonderful job here keeping everyone safe,” said Wadman.