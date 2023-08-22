WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — After working as the dealer operator at Diane Sauer Chevrolet for 29 years, a mother is passing the responsibility on to her son.

Diane Sauer passed on the mantle of dealer operator to her son, Matthew Sauer. He signed a new dealer agreement with General Motors on Monday.

“I want to thank the community and my customers for supporting me during my career, and I’m looking forward to the future as my son takes charge,” Diane Sauer said.

She will remain on staff in an advisory role.

Matthew Sauer said he is excited about opportunities for growth coinciding with current business growth efforts in downtown Warren.

“It’s great to be able to keep the business in the family, especially in a time where we are seeing many dealerships sell to larger groups,” he said.