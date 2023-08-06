AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In October 2021, a Youngstown man was was killed in an car accident in Wayne County — on Sunday, Christopher Fox’s family and loved ones gathered for a memorial motor cycle run in his honor.

Hundreds of supporters gathered at Ice House in Austintown to show their love for Christopher Fox. He and another man, Nicholas Holmes, were killed in a car accident in 2021.

Christopher’s father, Jody Fox, said it means everything to see people come together in Christopher’s memory.

“It’s awesome,” Jody Fox said. “The way it’s like a family and we all come together for each other when we need to.”

This is the second annual motorcycle run in Fox’s honor. Last year, all the funds went to help his son, Lyric. This year, organizers wanted to use the money to help others.

“We also wanted to give back to the community. The community was great to us, and we have so much support,” said Deborah Reynolds, Christopher Fox’s mother.

They will use some of the donations for Lyric again, but money will also go to local musician Rick Young to help him with some medical expenses.

“Our goal is that Christopher Fox and his memory can also help somebody else in need,” Reynolds said.

The memorial run included a dinner and a basket raffle. There was also a 50/50 raffle in honor of Fox’s older brother, Joe, who is a veteran.

“Our 50/50 goes to Wounded Warriors,” Reynolds said. “We want to do this every year.”

Jody Fox shared some of his own memories of his son’s character.

“Christopher was a good man. He had a lot to give,” he said. “The first thing he would do is he would have been here , for this support for anybody else.”

Jody Fox said he hopes the fundraiser helps Lyric achieve the goals Christopher always wanted him to accomplish.

“He wanted to teach his son a lot of this stuff, to ride a bike. His goal was to help his son learn a trade,” Reynold said.

Christopher’s family is grateful to the community for their support. They are especially grateful to Ice House, which hosted the event and opened its doors Sunday just for them.