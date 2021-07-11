Family honors man who lost battle with cancer with annual bike run

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday was the third annual Rick Guerrieri Memorial Bike Run.

He died from cancer in 2018, and received care from the Hospice House before his passing.

All proceeds from the motorcycle ride will go to the Hospice House.

Last year, the family raised over $4,000 for the organization. Sunday, many gathered in the rain to remember Guerrieri.

“When he was to a point where nobody else could help, they were there constantly for him and made him as comfortable as they could. And we were very happy to have them so it’s nice to be able to give back to them for what they’ve done for us and so many others,” said his wife Pam Guerrieri.

The organizer said they will be out at East Side Civics all day, celebrating Rick Guerrieri’s life and raising money for the Hospice House.