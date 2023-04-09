WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds of kids and their families celebrated Easter in Packard Park with a community event.

Kids competed for 5,000 Easter eggs, and there was food, a DJ, and raffles for baskets and gift cards.

This is the fifth year siblings Marque Allen and DeAndrea Porter have held the event.

“We’re just not only having the Easter egg hunt — we have the donation, we have the gift cards we’re giving away, we have bundles of toys. We do this from the heart,” said Porter.

Allen and Porter plan on holding the event for years to come.