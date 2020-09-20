Family, friends remember kayaker found after fatal accident at Lake Milton with vigil

After gathering on the bridge, family and friends shared their thoughts and condolences with one another

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WYTV) – A kayaker went missing last Saturday. Search and rescue crews combed the water into the night and resumed their search on Sunday morning.

Unfortunately, it ended Sunday evening when the man’s body was recovered from the water.

The victim was later identified as 26-year-old Eyad Traish.

On Saturday night, family and friends returned to Lake Milton to remember Eyad.

“I’m sorry for his family. He comes from a good family and has a good community up here, so I say thank you for everyone who came,” said Eyad’s cousin Fader Samad.

After gathering on the bridge, family and friends shared their thoughts and condolences with one another.

Among the crowd were Eyad’s classmates, members of YSU’s Respiratory Class of 2020.

One-by-one, they described the amazing character of Eyad.

“He was just a selfless person. He would give you the last dime in his pocket or the clothes off his back, and I think everyone knows it’s a tragic loss for the community as well as anyone he knew,” said one YSU student.

“He was always willing to help anyone who needed anything, so he meant a lot to us,” said another student.

“I don’t think there was ever a time I didn’t see him not smile in clinicals. He was a brother to us and we will miss him very much,” said another. “Very contagious personality. Whenever he came in a room, he would brighten it and make the day a lot better.”

“He was always positive no matter the situation. Always positive, never a negative thought or anything negative to say, just all around great guy,” said a student.

“Each of us will remember those special times with him. His sense of humor, spiritual being, love for community and his faith. His respiratory community for sure,” said another.