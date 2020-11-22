Family, friends come together in remembrance of suicide victims with candlelight vigil

Suicide survivors lit candles of remembrance in the 22nd Annual Suicide Survivors Candlelight Vigil at the Victory Christian Center in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday night, friends and family of suicide victims gathered together with a candlelight vigil to honor the lives of their loved ones and to spread a message of prevention.

They also gathered to spread a message of hope.

Those attending lit candles of remembrance in the 22nd Annual Suicide Survivors Candlelight Vigil at the Victory Christian Center in Warren.

One of the organizers says she holds the event every year, but this year looks different because of COVID-19.

Only a handful of people were at the vigil in person, but over 1,000 were invited to watch the live feed online.

“This year, they say because the depression hits so hard with all these lockdowns and everything, and I think people should be aware there is somewhere they can celebrate their person,” said Mary Kopiak, a mother of a suicide victim and the event’s organizer.

Kopiak says that as long as she is alive, she will continue to have this vigil every year.

She also says remembering her daughter and others like her is important.