YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special youth and teen night was held Friday night at the Youngstown YMCA.

Kids could play games, swim, eat snacks and watch a movie. There was even an e-sports competition.

The event was hosted by the YMCA and Alta Healthcare Group. Organizers said it was a way to offer families a way to destress and be active.

“Parents can have some downtime but they can come here, learn games and just be amongst peers and have a good time. The YMCA is a safe space. It’s a good place to have kids come and let their hair down,” said D’Aundray Brown, sports and rec director for the YMCA.

You can check out the YMCA’s schedule for their next youth and teen night on their website.

They have several other events scheduled for Black History Month as well.