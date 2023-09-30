POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday was the first day of Fall Weekends at Molnar Farms.

People gathered at the farm to take part in family-friendly fun. There is a corn maze, a kids’ play area and hayrides to the pumpkin patch, where you can pick your own pumpkin.

The farm recommends allowing at least one hour to enjoy all the fun activities.

“That’s really what we are all about is family. To see the kids have a great time, especially in the play area, the slides, the corn boxes, just everything. It’s just a lot of fun to watch that,” said Rick Molnar, owner of Molnar Farms.

Fall Weekends run every Saturday and Sunday from now through the end of October.

Admission is $7 per person and kids two and under are free.