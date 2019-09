Flames were reported in the ceiling of the kitchen

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A family in Hubbard is safe after escaping a fire Wednesday.

Crews were called about 8:30 p.m. to the house in the 6500 block of Trumbull Avenue.

Flames were reported in the ceiling above a refrigerator.

Three people were in the house at the time and got out safely, according to dispatch operators.

The fire is under investigation.