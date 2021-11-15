Family embarks on 5th year of toy drive for Akron Children’s in honor of their son

(WKBN) — Five years ago, Nicci Eels and her family started a toy drive for children at Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley.

They started it in honor of their son Jacob who was born with half of his heart and died when he was just over three months old.

Right now, they’re in need of pajamas, barbies, legos, stuffed animals and toys for teens — really anything that will put a smile on the face of a young child to an 18-year-old coming to the hospital.

“It feels amazing. Goodness, you give a kid a book or something and see the smile on their face, oh my gosh — and then when they come back to see you it’s not nearly as traumatic of an experience as it could be,” Eels said.

Donations can be dropped off at Morse Automotive in Lisbon or the Dollar General on S.R. 30 in Hanoverton.

They’ll also collect them Dec. 11 at Southside Recycling in Youngstown during a bed build with Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The toy drive ends Dec. 15.