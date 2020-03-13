Family Dollar’s proposal to sell alcohol in ‘low income’ neighborhood upsets local organizations

The organization is ACTION, The Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing Our Neighborhoods

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Four Family Dollar stores in Youngstown have applied to the city for waivers to sell alcohol at their stores.

A local grassroots organization, ACTION, said it is outraged over the idea to sell alcohol to the poorest, most vulnerable communities in Youngstown.

One of the stores is on Market Street. The other three are in the Mahoning Plaza, the Lincoln Knolls Plaza, and on Oak Street.

ACTION says these locations are in low-income neighborhoods.

“Low-income neighborhoods means poor families and poor households and often having to figure out where they’re going to spend their money on what kinds of things. Having more access to alcohol directly competes with the need for being able to buy food for a healthy family budget,” said Jim Converse.

Youngstown’s Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a hearing on the matter on Tuesday, March 17 at 1:30 p.m. at Youngstown City Hall.

Family Dollar said it is simply trying to provide customers with a convenient option to purchase adult beverage products while shopping for everyday needs at their neighborhood stores.