YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A family dog was rescued in a house fire in Youngstown late Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to a home on East Boston Ave around 5:30 p.m.

One adult and two children were inside at the time and all got out safely when they smelled smoke.

The family dog was rescued by Youngstown Fire, and they gave it oxygen.

We are told the dog is OK.

The fire started in the laundry room in the basement. There is no visible fire damage to the outside of the home.