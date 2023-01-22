YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday afternoon, kids and their families put their art skills to the test at The Butler Institute of American Art.

The museum holds Family Day once a month from October to April. This month, kids learned about collage artists in the gallery, then got the opportunity to create collages of their own.

The Butler’s upcoming Family Days will be dedicated to art in Black history and female artists.

Museum docent Audrea Neri says it’s important to introduce kids to art at a young age.

“It’s always important to enrich that child’s education with art. Art is an absolutely necessary component in a child’s education,” Neri says.

The program is free and open to all ages. The next Family Day will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. For more information, visit The Butler’s Facebook page.