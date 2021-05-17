Family comes together, remembers victim of accident a year ago

Loved ones went back to the scene of the accident along Shirley Road to remember the victim

(WKBN) – Answers are still being sought for a deadly accident that happened one year ago. On Monday, the victim’s daughter says she and her family just want justice.

“My dad was a gentle man. He loved his kids. He loved his grandkids,” said Jaeona Hall, the victim’s daughter.

Sixty-year-old Bruce Eley died in the crash.

Two cars were involved in the accident that took Eley’s life. One rolled over into a front yard.

On Monday, family members left balloons, flowers and a special message in his honor.

They say it is heartbreaking.

“He was somebody that was loved. He’s a father. He was a grandfather, but I just wanted to have faith in God that he will help get us justice,” Hally said.

First News reached out to the Youngstown Police Department about the accident investigation but haven’t heard back.