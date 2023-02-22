EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The train derailment in East Palestine has been a major disruption — people have been displaced and lives have been changed. The future is a bigger unknown than it has ever been. On Wednesday, we talked with a family who wants something, everything and anything to change.

The McKim family arranged a family outing for former President Donald Trump’s visit to East Palestine on Wednesday. Roughly 10 people spanning three generations.

“It’s not every day that a president or ex-president stops in your town,” said Michael McKim.

The McKims arrived three hours early. They braved the rainy weather, hoping to see Trump and maybe, just maybe, talk with him.

“I would love to tell him our story. We have the American dream, you know? In turn, partially American nightmare,” Michael said.

The McKims were preparing to open a winery when the train derailed about a quarter mile from their location on Taggart Street. It took a lot of work to get this far and be so close to the finish line.

“They were supposed to open on St. Patrick’s Day. They put two years of blood, sweat and tears into that business,” said Carol McKim.

The McKims believe it can still work. They also have bees and produce honey. The family hopes people will give them a chance.

“A million pounds of toxic stuff was dumped right there. So I mean, I definitely understand the stigma that this town is going to have for a long time,” Michael said.

McKim’s Honeyvine plans to open for St. Patrick’s Day.