AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After an Austintown man’s Christmas decorations were vandalized, his family is asking the community to step in.

Wednesday, Kenn Simon’s daughter wrote a post on Facebook saying, “To the kids who decimated my father’s Christmas decorations, you broke the heart of an old man who may be having his last Christmas.”

Simon’s daughter said whoever vandalized the decorations broke his illuminated Christmas trees in half and decapitated the animated reindeer.

The post received an outpouring of love and support and so Kenn’s family asked the community to send him Christmas cards.

“We do ask that people not send decor as it could become physically overwhelming,” the family said.

Simon’s daughter says they are thankful for the acts of kindness and says, “I do believe he, along with my mother, will find comfort in the love and support of a community that still has so much goodness to offer.”

Anyone who would like to send a card can mail it to the following address:

Kenn and Mary Ann Simon, 552 Southward Drive Austintown, Ohio 44515.