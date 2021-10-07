Family asking for answers after woman was found bruised, unable to speak in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren family is looking for answers. They want to know what happened to Ashlee Smith. It’s been more than a week since her father found her inside her apartment bruised and unable to speak with her young son next to her.

Smith’s grandmother is praying someone who knows something will come forward.

It’s a question her family and investigators would like to know the answer to: What happened to Ashlee Smith?

“She can’t tell you and they don’t want to force her because she’s in a fragile state,” said Sharon Harbour, Ashlee’s grandmother.

Smith hasn’t been able to talk for more than a week.

On September 27, her father found her inside her Vine Avenue apartment, badly bruised and unable to speak, with her two-year-old son Emmett crying next to her.

“I just don’t know who would want to hurt her. She didn’t bother nobody,” Harbour said.

She says, while Smith was at the hospital, they learned she suffered two strokes.

“All the bruises and everything that was done, this was not just a stroke on its own. It was a stroke that was caused because of trauma,” Harbour said.

Harbour says she believes Smith was either coming in or leaving her apartment when someone forced their way in.

“She just didn’t fall. She was pummeled right onto the steps,” Harbour said.

Now, her family is asking anyone who might have information to call police.

“Do the right thing, what God wants you to do and that’s tell the truth,” Harbour said.

Warren Police are investigating what happened.

Detectives say they are waiting to speak with Smith once her condition improves.