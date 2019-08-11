Family and friends throw Leavittsburg veteran the welcome home party he never had

Ken Nezbeth of Levitsburg served in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1971

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – A local Vietnam War veteran was drafted into the Army when he was 18 years old. On Saturday, the day before he turns 70, that veteran celebrated the welcome home party he was never thrown.

Ken Nezbeth of Levitsburg served in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1971.

He was surrounded by friends, family and other veterans on Saturday for a welcome home party. He was never given one when he came home from war.

“There was no reception. There was G.I. being spit on. At the airport we were yelled at, called baby killers, sissies,” said Nezbeth.

During his tour of Vietnam, one of Nezbeth’s jobs was providing artillery round support for infantry soldiers from other countries.

“We would fire and blow all that up. We fired on the enemy to save the Australians and New Zealanders infantry that came in contact with North Vietnam,” Nezbeth said.

He said even some fellow veterans didn’t appreciate what Vietnam soldiers went through.

“There was a sign on a VFW, in Warren that said ‘No Vietnam veterans welcome,'” he said.

Now, Nezbeth is a member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, with veterans from different eras.

The party was originally planned for his 70th birthday. His wife decided to make it more than that.

Nezbeth credited his strong support system backing him up.

“Thank God for my family and my friends. They’re keeping me where I am at today, in my head,” he said.