Family and friends organize search for missing Trumbull County teen

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a week since 14-year-old Khushman Riar was last seen.

Monday, August 30, friends and family gathered at Perkins Park to set out and search for her.

Her sister, Sukhman Riar had a message for her.

“I’m really sorry if we let you down. If we couldn’t understand you the way you wanted to, we really need you back, everybody here loves you. The whole community is willing to help look for you. You mean a lot to everybody,” she said.

Around 16 people showed up around 3 p.m. for the search. Some there know the teen, others just saw social media posts asking for the community’s help in finding her.

The goal was to branch off into small groups and search different areas of Warren and Howland.

Although police were not a part of putting the effort together, one person from law enforcement was there. Police have also been asking the community for any information on the teen’s whereabouts.

“It’s just that the longer she’s not home, the concern goes from just thinking maybe this is just a jubilee mistake. And whoever she’s with not contacting the police, and if whoever she’s with at this point is failing to report her or get her home, it’s potentially moving into the criminal realm,” Said Daniel Mason, Khushi’s neighbor and a member of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sukham, Khush has never done anything like this before.

Flyers have been posted around Trumbull County, at fast-food restaurants, churches and stores. Her family believes she must be on foot and doesn’t believe she has the resources to leave town.

She was last seen wearing white crocs, gray Nike shorts and a green neon shirt. Her family says she also took a few things in a book bag and she most likely has on black glasses.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Altiere at 330-841-2749 or police dispatch at 330-675-2730.

A reward is now being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for her disappearance, or for Riar’s safe return.