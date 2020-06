Heavy smoke was coming from the house when crews arrived

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Youngstown firefighters worked to control a fire Friday at a house on Pasadena Avenue.

Heavy smoke was coming from the roof and second floor when crews got at there just after 10:30 a.m.

A family and their dog were home at time but got out safely.

It looked as though the house was being renovated.

A woman at the scene was treated by paramedics.

The fire was accidental and started in a bathroom.