Families of crime victims rally against Ohio law allowing parole for some young convicts

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Family members of crime victims are pushing back against a recent change in Ohio law that could let some young convicts out of prison early.

Should teen suspects who are charged with violent crimes, convicted and sentenced to life in prison ever be granted the possibility of parole? That’s the point relatives of Niles murder victim Marie Belcastro are making in Warren Friday.

Marie’s grandson is traveling the state calling for the repeal of Senate Bill 256, which would allow suspects like Jacob LaRosa, who was a teenager when he killed the victim in 2015, the opportunity at least to be eligible for parole.

Check back later for comments from the grandson.