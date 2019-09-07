Families celebrate first week of White House Fruit Farm’s Fall Festival

The festival is open weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Weather conditions were perfect on Saturday for the first weekend of White House Fruit Farm’s Fall Festival.

Every weekend through October, families can celebrate the fall with pumpkins, apples, seasonal produce, homemade donuts and cider.

There are also family-friendly activities like horse-drawn wagon rides, a petting zoo and much more.

One couple from Barberton, Ohio comes out to the festival every year.

“White House Farms has the best apples ever and we love the honey and we love the atmosphere of the fall festival, so every year we come for the fall festival and sometimes we come two or three times depending,” said Vicki Matthews.

The festival is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. White House now has their pumpkin pavilion and gift barn filled with hand-selected fall and holiday decor.